Entero Healthcare Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions reported to Rs 20.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.57% to Rs 1034.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 887.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 39.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 3922.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3300.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

