Acme Resources reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 91.06% to Rs 1.84 crore

Net loss of Acme Resources reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 91.06% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.23% to Rs 1.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.11% to Rs 9.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.8420.59 -91 9.7828.86 -66 OPM %-103.2660.17 -28.6357.52 - PBDT-1.9712.31 PL 2.6416.52 -84 PBT-1.9712.31 PL 2.6416.52 -84 NP-1.449.45 PL 1.7112.42 -86

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

