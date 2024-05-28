Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enterprise International standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Enterprise International standalone net profit declines 69.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Enterprise International declined 69.23% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.85% to Rs 5.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.34 -100 5.256.55 -20 OPM %0-2.99 --6.86-7.02 - PBDT0.070.09 -22 0.300.05 500 PBT0.050.07 -29 0.23-0.02 LP NP0.040.13 -69 0.150.04 275

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

