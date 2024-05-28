Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 8.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Kingfa Science &amp; Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 8.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 404.42 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) declined 8.38% to Rs 33.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 404.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 365.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.50% to Rs 122.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 1487.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1403.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales404.42365.59 11 1487.721403.70 6 OPM %12.5814.96 -12.449.12 - PBDT50.5752.88 -4 182.57123.73 48 PBT45.1949.26 -8 164.19109.59 50 NP33.5536.62 -8 122.5281.41 50

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

