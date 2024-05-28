Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 404.42 croreNet profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) declined 8.38% to Rs 33.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 404.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 365.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.50% to Rs 122.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.99% to Rs 1487.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1403.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
