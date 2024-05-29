Gensol Engineering consolidated net profit rises 232.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 143.29% to Rs 398.82 croreNet profit of Gensol Engineering rose 232.15% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.29% to Rs 398.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 154.38% to Rs 59.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.00% to Rs 963.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 397.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News