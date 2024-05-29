Gensol Engineering consolidated net profit rises 232.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 143.29% to Rs 398.82 crore

Net profit of Gensol Engineering rose 232.15% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.29% to Rs 398.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.38% to Rs 59.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.00% to Rs 963.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 397.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

