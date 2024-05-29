Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gensol Engineering consolidated net profit rises 232.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Gensol Engineering consolidated net profit rises 232.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Sales rise 143.29% to Rs 398.82 crore

Net profit of Gensol Engineering rose 232.15% to Rs 24.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.29% to Rs 398.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.38% to Rs 59.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.00% to Rs 963.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 397.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales398.82163.93 143 963.10397.97 142 OPM %19.7517.82 -23.6319.31 - PBDT52.8820.25 161 152.2458.55 160 PBT28.9210.60 173 77.9933.18 135 NP24.287.31 232 59.5523.41 154

