EPL allots 95,516 equity shares under ESOS

EPL has allotted 95,516 equity shares under ESOS on 08 August 2025. In view of the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 63,98,77,106 divided into 31,99,38,553 equity shares (having face value of Rs. 2 each) to Rs. 64,00,68,138 divided into 32,00,34,069 Equity Shares (having face value of Rs. 2 each).

