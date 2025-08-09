Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for NorUDCA Tablets

Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for NorUDCA Tablets

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Used to treat Non?]alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Shilpa Medicare announced the approval of its, Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid (NorUDCA) Tablets 500 mg, by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), marking a major milestone in innovative Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) therapy in India.

The approval reinforces Shilpa Medicarefs commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in hepatology through innovation and evidence]based solutions. This approval will allow Shilpa to become the first company in the World to launch this novel product in any part of the World for NAFLD.

NorUDCA is the first]in]class treatment for Non]alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) in India, addressing a significant unmet medical need.

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

