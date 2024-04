Equitas Small Finance Bank has received approval of the Reserve Bank of India for the appointment of Anil Kumar Sharma (DIN: 08537123), former Executive Director, Reserve Bank of India as Part-time Chairman of the Bank for a period of three (3) years with effect from 25 April 2024, consequent to the cessation of tenure of the present Part-time Chairman of the Bank Arun Ramanathan (DIN:00308848) on 24 April 2024.

