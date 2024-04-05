Shiva Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

TruCap Finance Ltd, Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Energy Development Company Ltd and Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 April 2024.

Shiva Mills Ltd crashed 6.77% to Rs 97.65 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10653 shares in the past one month.

TruCap Finance Ltd lost 5.60% to Rs 68.72. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd tumbled 5.08% to Rs 21.66. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Energy Development Company Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 28.12. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 96528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70744 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd dropped 4.97% to Rs 26.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1659 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37380 shares in the past one month.

