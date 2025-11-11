Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Esab India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Esab India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Poly Medicure Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2025.

Poly Medicure Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2025.

Esab India Ltd spiked 9.96% to Rs 5330 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 196 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd soared 8.60% to Rs 2021.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6848 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd surged 7.82% to Rs 871.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72907 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd advanced 6.55% to Rs 485. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38495 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd rose 6.30% to Rs 552.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60275 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Soars as Senate Moves to End Shutdown; Tech and Gold Lead Rally

IRB Infra's October toll collections jump 9% YoY to Rs 682 cr

G R Infra slips after Q2 PAT dips marginally to Rs 193 cr

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1600 mark, Eurozone investor confidence eases

Sensex slumps 340 pts; consumer durables shares decline

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story