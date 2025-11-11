IRB Infra's October toll collections jump 9% YoY to Rs 682 cr

IRB Infrastructure Developers, along with its InvIT associate IRB Infrastructure Trust, reported a 9% year-on-year growth in toll revenue for October 2025.

The combined toll collections stood at Rs 681.6 crore for the month, up from Rs 624.1 crore in October 2024.

Amitabh Murarka, deputy CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, After a strong performance in the first half of FY26, the third quarter has also commenced on a positive trajectory. October 2025 witnessed robust toll revenue growth across all our assets under IRB Infra and our two sponsored InvITs, despite the impact of an extended monsoon. With the extended monsoon season now behind us, we expect the momentum in traffic growth to continue in the coming months.

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in the road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several special purpose vehicles. IRB's work spans from the building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels; recently, the company diversified its business into the real estate development sector also. The companys consolidated net profit surged 44.64% to Rs 202.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 139.98 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 13.27% YoY to Rs 2,098.97 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.