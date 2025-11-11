G R Infra slips after Q2 PAT dips marginally to Rs 193 cr

G R Infraprojects declined 2.92% to Rs 1,120 after the company's consolidated net profit marginally fell 0.3% to Rs 192.62 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 193.28 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 14.9% YoY to Rs 1,602.14 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 260.39 crore in Q2 FY26, up 0.15% as against Rs 259.99 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA (net of other income) rose 2.8% YoY to Rs 120.41 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 117.15 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 9.76% in Q2 FY26 as against 10.38% in Q2 FY25.