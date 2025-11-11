Esab India standalone net profit rises 83.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 381.55 crore

Net profit of Esab India rose 83.50% to Rs 79.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 43.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 381.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 338.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.381.55338.6518.9318.1574.1662.6270.1258.8379.2043.16

