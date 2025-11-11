Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 70.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.30% to Rs 142.65 crore

Net profit of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. declined 70.52% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.30% to Rs 142.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 155.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.142.65155.574.3310.774.5013.552.8811.382.097.09

