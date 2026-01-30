Associate Sponsors

ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income decline 5.68% to Rs 894.05 crore

Net profit of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 210.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income declined 5.68% to Rs 894.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 947.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income894.05947.85 -6 OPM %22.537.02 -PBDT9.13-282.39 LP PBT9.13-282.39 LP NP7.12-210.90 LP

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

