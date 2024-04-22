Escorts Kubota rises on price hike from May 1

Escorts Kubota gained 2.04% to Rs 3,171.05 after the tractor maker said that its Agri Machinery Business Division will be increasing its prices for the tractors with effect from 1 May 2024.

The company informed that the increase in prices would vary across models/variants and geographies.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment, round and flat tubes, heating elements, double acting hydraulics.

The tractor maker's standalone net profit soared 48.75% to Rs 277.27 crore on 2.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,320.35 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

