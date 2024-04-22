Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota rises on price hike from May 1

Escorts Kubota rises on price hike from May 1

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Escorts Kubota gained 2.04% to Rs 3,171.05 after the tractor maker said that its Agri Machinery Business Division will be increasing its prices for the tractors with effect from 1 May 2024.

The company informed that the increase in prices would vary across models/variants and geographies.

Escorts Kubota is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of agricultural tractors, engines for agricultural tractors, construction, earth moving and material handling equipment, round and flat tubes, heating elements, double acting hydraulics.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The tractor maker's standalone net profit soared 48.75% to Rs 277.27 crore on 2.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,320.35 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Escorts Kubota tractors sales decline by 16.7% in Mar'24

Escorts Kubota records sales of 8,587 tractors in March 2024

Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales jump 9% in Mar'23

Escorts Kubota tractors sales fall 17% in Feb'24

Escorts Kubota sales slides 17% YoY in Feb'24

US Dollar Index Speculators Stay Net Short

Volumes spurt at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

Sterling and Wilson turns black after nearly 12 quarters; net down to Rs 116 crore

BSE SME Greenhitech Ventures blooms on debut

HDFC Bank Q4 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 16,512 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story