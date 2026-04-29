Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd and NTPC Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2026.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd and NTPC Green Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2026.

Ethos Ltd tumbled 5.78% to Rs 2434.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2832 shares in the past one month.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd lost 5.15% to Rs 327.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6075 shares in the past one month. Websol Energy System Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 116.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.8 lakh shares in the past one month. Cohance Lifesciences Ltd plummeted 4.95% to Rs 469.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.94 lakh shares in the past one month.