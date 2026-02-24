Ethos opens new boutique at Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Ethos has inaugurated a new exclusive boutique of Jacob & Co. located at FF-243, DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070.

This boutique marks a significant milestone in strengthening our luxury brand portfolio and further consolidates our presence in one of India's most prominent luxury retail markets. With this launch, the Company continues to make the world's most exclusive brands more accessible to discerning customers in India, in line with our strategic vision of delivering unparalleled luxury experiences.

With the opening of this new boutique at New Delhi, we now have 90 boutiques across India.

