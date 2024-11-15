Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 4.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 21.68% to Rs 32.72 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods declined 4.88% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 32.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.7226.89 22 OPM %7.828.52 -PBDT1.741.52 14 PBT1.040.82 27 NP0.780.82 -5

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

