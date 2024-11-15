Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 4.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.68% to Rs 32.72 crore

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods declined 4.88% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 32.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.32.7226.897.828.521.741.521.040.820.780.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News