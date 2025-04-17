Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro pulls back from multi-month high against dollar; ECB in focus

Euro pulls back from multi-month high against dollar; ECB in focus

Image
Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Euro is seen retreating from a around three and half year high against the dollar as all eyes turn to ECB rate decision later today which is widely expected to cut rates. Moreover, a mild uptick in US dollar index overseas from a three year low is curbing gains in the counter. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.35, up 0.21% on the day. US data showed better-than-expected US retail sales, which rose 1.4% month-over-month in March to $734.9 billion, above the forecasted 1.3%. Annual growth stood at 4.6%, pointing to resilient consumer activity. Currently, EURUSD is quoting at $1.1400, down 0.23% on the day following an over 3% gain in the previous session tracking deepening loses in the dollar index on uncertainty of the possible repercussions of the trade war on US economy. Concerns over the economic slowdown in the US are likely to drag the US Dollar lower which could keep the EURUSD pair supported.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Petronet LNG Ltd gains for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for fifth straight session

GTPL Hathway slides as Q4 PAT tumble 19% YoY to Rs 11-cr

Shivalic Power gains on bagging Rs 2-cr LT Panel orders

Kranti Industries gains on securing export order from CNH Industrial

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story