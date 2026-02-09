Euro speculative net longs climb to around one-month high

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market climbed near a one-month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 163361 contracts in the data reported through February 03, 2026. This was a weekly addition of 31227 net long contracts.

