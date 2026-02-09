Grovy India acquires premium luxury residential project at Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Associate Sponsors

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Grovy India announced the acquisition of a new premium luxury residential project located at Hauz Khas, New Delhi. This strategic acquisition reinforces the Company's presence in one of South Delhi's most prestigious and highly sought-after residential neighbourhoods.

The newly acquired project, with an approximate development area of 15,000 sq. ft, is aligned with Grovy India's vision of creating high-quality, premium residential spaces that reflect modern design, luxury living, and refined urban aesthetics.

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

