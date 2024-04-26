Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eveready Industries India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Eveready Industries India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales decline 1.84% to Rs 280.90 crore

Net profit of Eveready Industries India reported to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.84% to Rs 280.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 286.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.62% to Rs 66.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 1314.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1327.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales280.90286.17 -2 1314.281327.73 -1 OPM %9.090.36 -10.688.29 - PBDT17.90-12.06 LP 110.9062.05 79 PBT8.87-19.11 LP 80.6434.66 133 NP8.05-14.39 LP 66.7627.63 142

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

