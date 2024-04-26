Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 343.02 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rose 6.69% to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 343.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 309.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.91% to Rs 180.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 1314.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1196.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales343.02309.67 11 1314.031196.18 10 OPM %17.8919.79 -22.4922.81 - PBDT84.9380.29 6 381.92353.15 8 PBT44.2942.43 4 223.20214.06 4 NP33.3531.26 7 180.64158.58 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India appoints CFO

Board of Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India approves change in MD &amp; CEO

Club Mahindra adds six new resorts

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra announces cessation of non-operating subsidiary - Mahindra Mexico

Euro hits two week high against US dollar

Market snaps 5-day gains; Nifty ends below 22,450; Bajaj Finance drops 7.73%

ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 189.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 338.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Cil Securities standalone net profit rises 55.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story