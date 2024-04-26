Sales rise 10.77% to Rs 343.02 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India rose 6.69% to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 343.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 309.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.91% to Rs 180.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 1314.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1196.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

343.02309.671314.031196.1817.8919.7922.4922.8184.9380.29381.92353.1544.2942.43223.20214.0633.3531.26180.64158.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News