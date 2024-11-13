Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.20% to Rs 18.79 crore

Net profit of Alphalogic Techsys declined 2.31% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.20% to Rs 18.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.7912.518.7816.792.332.432.302.401.271.30

