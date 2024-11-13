Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 37.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 37.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 132.36 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 37.29% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 132.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales132.36133.69 -1 OPM %25.3933.06 -PBDT26.7738.57 -31 PBT18.0830.96 -42 NP14.4823.09 -37

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

