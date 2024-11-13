Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 37.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 132.36 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 37.29% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 132.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.132.36133.6925.3933.0626.7738.5718.0830.9614.4823.09

