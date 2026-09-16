To cooperate on battery solutions for European Economic Area

Exide Industries and ExCom Energy Solutions GmbH (ExCom GmbH), Germany, have entered into a long-term strategic cooperation agreement for the industrial battery and energy storage systems across the European Economic Area (EEA). Products offered under this cooperation will be marketed and sold under the ExCom brand.

The agreement, signed on 15 September 2026, establishes a close commercial and technical collaboration between the two companies. The cooperation will cover the EEA market. ExCom GmbH will act as the central commercial and technical interface for customers in the region, leading customer development, distribution, technical project support, and after-sales coordination.