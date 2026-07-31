Expleo Solutions Ltd Slips 11.37%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 2.85%

Expleo Solutions Ltd has added 1.15% over last one month compared to 15.25% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.4% rise in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd fell 11.37% today to trade at Rs 804.8. The BSE Information Technology index is down 2.85% to quote at 29065.17. The index is up 15.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd decreased 6.44% and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd lost 4.84% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.5 % over last one year compared to the 3.93% fall in benchmark SENSEX.