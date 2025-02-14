Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Explicit Finance standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Explicit Finance standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 63.61% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of Explicit Finance declined 77.78% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 63.61% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.233.38 -64 OPM %6.5010.65 -PBDT0.080.36 -78 PBT0.080.36 -78 NP0.080.36 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2024 quarter

New Era Alkaloids And Export reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Garodia Chemical reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 34.57% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story