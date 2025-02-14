Explicit Finance standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.61% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of Explicit Finance declined 77.78% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 63.61% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.233.386.5010.650.080.360.080.360.080.36

