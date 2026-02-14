Expo Engineering and Projects standalone net profit declines 23.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.49% to Rs 18.10 croreNet profit of Expo Engineering and Projects declined 23.88% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.49% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales18.1025.31 -28 OPM %8.457.11 -PBDT0.620.85 -27 PBT0.510.67 -24 NP0.510.67 -24
