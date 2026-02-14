Nirbhay Colours India standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Nirbhay Colours India rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales01.46 -100 OPM %0-0.68 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.030.01 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content