Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 10.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 10.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 11.45% to Rs 4121.73 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India rose 10.63% to Rs 847.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 766.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.45% to Rs 4121.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3698.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.88% to Rs 2518.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1555.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 36.23% to Rs 14902.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10939.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income4121.733698.44 11 14902.3810939.46 36 OPM %94.8088.13 -94.8883.16 - PBDT1118.89992.14 13 3336.542089.08 60 PBT1118.89992.14 13 3336.542089.08 60 NP847.60766.16 11 2518.671555.84 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 312.80% in the March 2024 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 36.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Stock Alert: Indegene, Wipro, Biocon, HUDCO

Stocks poised to start higher

Biocon inks pact with Medix to commercialize weight mgmt product

Firstsource Solutions appoints Akash Pugalia as President, Global Trust &amp; Safety

Manaksia Coated Metals &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story