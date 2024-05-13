Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 10.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.45% to Rs 4121.73 crore

Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India rose 10.63% to Rs 847.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 766.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 11.45% to Rs 4121.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3698.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.88% to Rs 2518.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1555.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 36.23% to Rs 14902.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10939.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

