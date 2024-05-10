Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Manaksia Coated Metals &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 182.56 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries declined 34.63% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 182.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.09% to Rs 11.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 739.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 651.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales182.56186.85 -2 739.65651.84 13 OPM %8.244.85 -6.815.00 - PBDT9.156.74 36 24.1216.28 48 PBT6.864.46 54 14.917.10 110 NP5.067.74 -35 11.249.36 20

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

