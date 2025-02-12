Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.10 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Facor Alloys reported to Rs 31.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales07.10 -100 OPM %0-76.48 -PBDT-3.39-4.92 31 PBT-3.77-5.43 31 NP-31.10-6.52 -377

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

