HB Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 219.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 31.41 crore

Net profit of HB Estate Developers rose 219.21% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.31.4129.7340.5939.257.664.945.733.064.821.51

