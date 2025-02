Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 89.31 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 15.96% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 89.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.89.3181.9128.0630.1926.6224.7721.5319.7817.8015.35

