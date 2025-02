Coastal Corporation consolidated net profit declines 33.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.54% to Rs 183.55 crore

Net profit of Coastal Corporation declined 33.67% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 71.54% to Rs 183.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.183.55107.004.908.745.007.201.924.161.952.94

