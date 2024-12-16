Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sharp rise in Euro currency speculators net short positions

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market sharply increased their net short position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 75573 contracts in the data reported through December 10, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 18084 net short contracts.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

