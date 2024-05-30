Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit rises 560.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.01% to Rs 4.24 croreNet profit of Family Care Hospitals rose 560.00% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.01% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 138.59% to Rs 12.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 40.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
