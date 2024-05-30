Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit rises 560.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 69.01% to Rs 4.24 crore

Net profit of Family Care Hospitals rose 560.00% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.01% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 138.59% to Rs 12.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 40.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.2413.68 -69 40.0147.30 -15 OPM %22.8816.01 -16.8717.61 - PBDT2.962.40 23 9.568.83 8 PBT2.622.07 27 8.147.42 10 NP8.581.30 560 12.555.26 139

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

