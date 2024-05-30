Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 26.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Royale Manor Hotels &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 26.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 6.98 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 26.23% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.35% to Rs 4.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 23.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.986.16 13 23.4222.14 6 OPM %25.7917.05 -24.4725.93 - PBDT2.281.71 33 6.625.88 13 PBT2.011.44 40 5.604.91 14 NP1.541.22 26 4.223.79 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Royale Manor Hotels &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Manor Estates &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit declines 11.43% in the December 2023 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Hemo Organic reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story