Faze Three reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 206.98 crore

Net loss of Faze Three reported to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 206.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.206.98152.122.5811.561.0115.87-6.659.75-5.207.10

