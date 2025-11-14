S & S Power Switchgear consolidated net profit declines 21.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.49% to Rs 60.23 crore

Net profit of S & S Power Switchgear declined 21.45% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 60.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.60.2354.51-4.679.43-2.745.11-3.334.262.933.73

