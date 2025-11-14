Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.95% to Rs 269.59 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 4.28% to Rs 19.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.95% to Rs 269.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 289.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales269.59289.73 -7 OPM %14.8711.72 -PBDT35.6132.19 11 PBT27.4526.02 5 NP19.5018.70 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

S & S Power Switchgear consolidated net profit declines 21.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

MRF consolidated net profit rises 11.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Alfred Herbert (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story