Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 4.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.95% to Rs 269.59 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries rose 4.28% to Rs 19.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.95% to Rs 269.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 289.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.269.59289.7314.8711.7235.6132.1927.4526.0219.5018.70

