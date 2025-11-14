MKP Mobility reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.29% to Rs 8.62 crore

Net profit of MKP Mobility reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.628.116.26-1.480.830.110.810.100.580

Powered by Capital Market - Live News