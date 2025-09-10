Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.63%

Nifty IT index ended up 2.63% at 36183.8 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose 10.12%, Persistent Systems Ltd added 5.61% and Coforge Ltd gained 4.24%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 15.00% over last one year compared to the 0.27% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.09% and Nifty Auto index has dropped 1.28% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.42% to close at 24973.1 while the SENSEX increased 0.40% to close at 81425.15 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News