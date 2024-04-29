Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 73.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 73.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 407.58 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 73.31% to Rs 67.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 407.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.85% to Rs 244.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 1577.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1178.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales407.58337.92 21 1577.211178.79 34 OPM %62.2063.22 -63.3562.48 - PBDT100.3381.35 23 365.43300.26 22 PBT90.8570.25 29 328.08258.39 27 NP67.6639.04 73 244.70180.13 36

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

