Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 73.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 407.58 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 73.31% to Rs 67.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 407.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.85% to Rs 244.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 1577.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1178.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

