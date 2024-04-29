KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 1317.80 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 47.27% to Rs 164.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 1317.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1017.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.04% to Rs 594.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 381.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.77% to Rs 4871.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3365.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1317.801017.374871.543365.0420.6717.9220.3418.88277.18178.46996.23645.74224.48136.25800.44499.36164.35111.60594.53381.00

