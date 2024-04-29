KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 1317.80 croreNet profit of KPIT Technologies rose 47.27% to Rs 164.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 1317.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1017.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.04% to Rs 594.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 381.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.77% to Rs 4871.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3365.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
