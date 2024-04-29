Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.27% in the March 2024 quarter

KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 47.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 1317.80 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies rose 47.27% to Rs 164.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 1317.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1017.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.04% to Rs 594.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 381.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.77% to Rs 4871.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3365.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1317.801017.37 30 4871.543365.04 45 OPM %20.6717.92 -20.3418.88 - PBDT277.18178.46 55 996.23645.74 54 PBT224.48136.25 65 800.44499.36 60 NP164.35111.60 47 594.53381.00 56

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

