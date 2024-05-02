Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 1.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 26.47% to Rs 6339.22 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 1.77% to Rs 970.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 953.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.47% to Rs 6339.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5012.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.62% to Rs 3880.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3164.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 32.30% to Rs 23565.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17811.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6339.225012.26 26 23565.4717811.78 32 OPM %69.7668.59 -70.1866.26 - PBDT1296.041268.73 2 5261.004262.94 23 PBT1296.041268.73 2 5261.004262.94 23 NP970.79953.91 2 3880.433164.72 23

First Published: May 02 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

