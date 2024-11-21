Federal Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 209.64, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.13% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.07% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 209.64, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 23339.35. The Sensex is at 77093.76, down 0.62%. Federal Bank Ltd has risen around 10.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50626.5, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 208.75, up 1.27% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 44.13% in last one year as compared to a 17.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.07% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News