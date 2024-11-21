Manufacturing companies' sales growth decelerated says RBI

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the non-financial private corporates sales growth (y-o-y), i.e., of the early reporting listed non-government non-financial companies moderated to 5.2 per cent during Q2:2024-25 from 7.1 per cent in the previous quarter. Among major sectors, manufacturing companies sales growth decelerated to 3.3 per cent (6.3 per cent in the previous quarter) whereas it stood at 6.4 per cent and 11.3 per cent for IT and non-IT service companies, respectively. The profit margin of manufacturing companies moderated on both annual as well as sequential basis. Non-IT service companies also recorded lower profit margins but cost rationalisation helped IT companies in maintaining their operating profit margins. The leverage of listed non-financial manufacturing companies, as reflected in their debt-to-equity ratio, continued to moderate 21 during H1:2024-25, largely on account of higher capitalisation of profit.

