Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manufacturing companies' sales growth decelerated says RBI

Manufacturing companies' sales growth decelerated says RBI

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the non-financial private corporates sales growth (y-o-y), i.e., of the early reporting listed non-government non-financial companies moderated to 5.2 per cent during Q2:2024-25 from 7.1 per cent in the previous quarter. Among major sectors, manufacturing companies sales growth decelerated to 3.3 per cent (6.3 per cent in the previous quarter) whereas it stood at 6.4 per cent and 11.3 per cent for IT and non-IT service companies, respectively. The profit margin of manufacturing companies moderated on both annual as well as sequential basis. Non-IT service companies also recorded lower profit margins but cost rationalisation helped IT companies in maintaining their operating profit margins. The leverage of listed non-financial manufacturing companies, as reflected in their debt-to-equity ratio, continued to moderate 21 during H1:2024-25, largely on account of higher capitalisation of profit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gautam Adani charged by US in $265 million bribery case: Top things we know

LIVE news: Gautam Adani lied; arrest him, says Rahul Gandhi on Adani's indictment in US

Centre sanctions Rs 104.66 cr for healthcare facilities in Manipur's hills

Reserve Bank defends forex policy as India attempts to avert global risks

Power Grid shares zoom on securing power transmission project in Gujarat

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story